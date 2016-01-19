LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary is planning
1bn of gross Eurobond issuance in 2016, the deputy chief
executive officer of the government debt management agency said
on Tuesday.
"We have 4.8bn maturing this year, so we including
1bn euro gross issuance in the international market [as part of
Hungary's funding plan]," said Andras Rez, speaking at
Euromoney's Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.
The majority of the sovereign's funding needs will come from
Hungary's domestic market, Rez said.
Timing for a euro-denominated deal has not been decided.
"1bn is not a huge amount of money," said Rez. "We can
actually place those issuances any time during the year."
The sovereign is also planning a renminbi-denominated bond,
potentially in the next few weeks, having met investors recently
in Asia.
Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)