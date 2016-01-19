LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary is planning 1bn of gross Eurobond issuance in 2016, the deputy chief executive officer of the government debt management agency said on Tuesday.

"We have 4.8bn maturing this year, so we including 1bn euro gross issuance in the international market [as part of Hungary's funding plan]," said Andras Rez, speaking at Euromoney's Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.

The majority of the sovereign's funding needs will come from Hungary's domestic market, Rez said.

Timing for a euro-denominated deal has not been decided.

"1bn is not a huge amount of money," said Rez. "We can actually place those issuances any time during the year."

The sovereign is also planning a renminbi-denominated bond, potentially in the next few weeks, having met investors recently in Asia.

Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)