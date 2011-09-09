BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's Banking Association said on Friday that a proposal of ruling party Fidesz to offer fixed rate full repayment to foreign currency borrowers posed a threat to the stability of the financial system and could have severe economic impacts.

The board of the Banking Association held an extraordinary meeting earlier on Friday.

"Based on the publicly available information, they evaluated the proposal of the FIDESZ-KDNP faction regarding the full early repayment of foreign currency loans," the Association said in a statement.

"This proposal significantly endangers the stability of the financial system and may result severely serious macroeconomic effects. The Board of the Banking Association called the Government's attention to the expected consequences and distresses." (Reporting by Krisztina Than)