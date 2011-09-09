BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's Banking Association
said on Friday that a proposal of ruling party Fidesz to offer
fixed rate full repayment to foreign currency borrowers posed a
threat to the stability of the financial system and could have
severe economic impacts.
The board of the Banking Association held an extraordinary
meeting earlier on Friday.
"Based on the publicly available information, they evaluated
the proposal of the FIDESZ-KDNP faction regarding the full early
repayment of foreign currency loans," the Association said in a
statement.
"This proposal significantly endangers the stability of the
financial system and may result severely serious macroeconomic
effects. The Board of the Banking Association called the
Government's attention to the expected consequences and
distresses."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)