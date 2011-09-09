BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit drops 20.6 mln euros
* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's central bank reiterated on Friday it could support any solution to relieve the burden on borrowers only if it does not threaten the stability and functioning of the financial system.
The bank said it continued to seek a solution jointly with the government, banks and financial markets regulator PSZAF that can be implemented and ensures stability. It added it could only support a solution that does not push borrowers still able to service their debt towards non-payment. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says it has raised about $7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $7 million - SEC filing Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kI6sLW)
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.