BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's central bank reiterated on Friday it could support any solution to relieve the burden on borrowers only if it does not threaten the stability and functioning of the financial system.

The bank said it continued to seek a solution jointly with the government, banks and financial markets regulator PSZAF that can be implemented and ensures stability. It added it could only support a solution that does not push borrowers still able to service their debt towards non-payment. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)