BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has proposed that foreign currency borrowers should have the option to repay the full outstanding amount of their loans in a one-off transaction at 180 forints per Swiss franc and at 250 forints per euro, a top official was cited by news agency MTI as saying on Friday.

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar told a news conference after a meeting of the party in Hajduszoboszlo, 240 kilometres east of Budapest, that all costs of such transactions should be incurred by banks, MTI said.

It said the government would discuss the proposal at a meeting on Sunday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)