BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party
has proposed that foreign currency borrowers should have the
option to repay the full outstanding amount of their loans in a
one-off transaction at 180 forints per Swiss franc and at 250
forints per euro, a top official was cited by news agency MTI as
saying on Friday.
Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar told a news
conference after a meeting of the party in Hajduszoboszlo, 240
kilometres east of Budapest, that all costs of such transactions
should be incurred by banks, MTI said.
It said the government would discuss the proposal at a
meeting on Sunday.
