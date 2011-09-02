* Says borrowers should not expect CHF to ease significantly

* To tackle 250 bln shortfall after EU court ruling on VAT

* Will not backtrack on income tax reform in 2012 (Adds comments, detail)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 2 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday his government would forge ahead with its income tax reform despite budgetary problems next year, also cautioning households that expectations for a weaker Swiss franc were "an illusion".

Orban said his ruling centre-right Fidesz party would soon discuss new ways to help Hungarians struggling with Swiss franc loans, the burden of which has grown because of the currency's safe-haven rally linked to the euro zone debt crisis.

The plight of Hungarians holding trillions of forints worth of debt in the volatile Swiss franc has curbed disposable incomes and helped to undermine growth in the central European country of 10 million.

Orban said foreign currency borrowers, who bet on lower interest rates and a stronger forint when they took out their loans prior to the 2008 financial crisis, were now worse off than if they had borrowed in local currency, at much higher interest rates.

"It is not worth speculating that their situation will ease because of developments in the European economy. On the contrary, it is bound to get worse," Orban told a joint news conference with Hungarian President Pal Schmitt.

Orban said the Fidesz party would discuss further ways to help borrowers at a meeting next week, where lawmakers will also debate planned public sector reforms in local governments, healthcare and education.

Orban reiterated he would announce another round of debt reduction in the coming days without elaborating on where the cuts would come from, also reaffirming his government's commitment to a low budget deficit.

"Reducing state debt also means that the government prevents the regeneration of debt. Therefore, in line with our earlier commitment, we will keep the deficit below 3 percent," Orban said.

Hungary's state debt stands at 77 percent of GDP, still the highest in central Europe, after the effective renationalisation of about $15 billion worth of private pension savings earlier this year.

Orban added that fiscal problems would not change plans to press ahead with the full implementation of a flat, 16 percent income tax regime next year.

"Regardless of budgetary difficulties, we will take the steps in 2012 to finalise the proportionate income tax regime. Rather than stepping back, we will accelerate and forge ahead," he said, adding he was not willing to return to a multi-rate personal income tax system.

VAT REFUND ADDS TO PROBLEMS

Orban said the government would have to refund 250 billion forints, or nearly 1 percent of GDP worth of value-added tax to companies later this year after a European Union court ruling found parts of its VAT refund legislation breached EU rules.

Orban said even despite that, and another 100 billion forint shortfall due to lower-than-expected economic growth, Hungary would bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP for the first time since its EU entry in 2004.

The pension grab had been expected to swing the budget into a one-off surplus of 2 percent of GDP this year. However, this target has vanished from the government's recent communication.

Orban also said the government would draft an economic "stability law" in the autumn session of parliament. He did not elaborate.

He added that there were significant problems in VAT revenues, echoing Thursday's remarks by his economy minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, who flagged improved tax collection as one tool in tackling this year's budget deficit.

Analysts have cast doubt on whether that measure will be sufficient to tackle the 2011 funding gap, which emerged after Hungary's economic growth stalled on a quarterly basis in the second quarter and slowed to just 1.5 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Stephen Nisbet)