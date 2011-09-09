* Plan could cause massive losses at banks -analysts

* OTP stock falls over 10 pct, FHB lowest since May 2009

* Proposal latest in a string of unorthodox measures

* Cbank: only backs schemes that do not threaten fin. stability

* Forint sinks to lowest since early Dec. 2010 vs euro (Updates with market falls, cbank, analyst)

By Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party proposed that households be allowed to repay euro and Swiss franc loans at fixed exchange rates, prompting sharp losses in the forint and stocks for fears of the plan's impact on the financial sector.

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar said under the plan borrowers would be allowed to repay the full outstanding amount of their loans in a one-off transaction at 180 forints per Swiss franc and at 250 forints per euro.

The plan, which is subject to government and parliamentary approval, is the latest in a run of unorthodox steps by the government, including a $15 billion pension grab and windfall taxes on banks and other sectors to plug holes in the budget.

Hungarian stocks sold off sharply after the remarks, with shares in OTP Bank falling 10 percent and suspended, while sector rival FHB sank to its lowest since May 2009, dragging the blue chip index over 6 percent lower.

Analysts said the government should tread carefully and not weaken its banks at a time of increased financial risks and economic slowdown in Europe, and some warned the move could be negative for the forint.

The central bank said in a statement that it could only support solutions in which the burden on banks does not pose a threat to the stability of the financial system.

Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian households took out Swiss franc-denominated home loans, amounting to trillions of forints in total, and have faced soaring mortgage payments as global investors seeking a safe haven sent the franc to record highs.

Lazar said all costs of such transactions should be incurred exclusively by banks.

"We stick to the principle that this transaction must have no costs for clients and the financial consequences should be borne by the banks," he said during a break of a party meeting of the party in the town of Hajduszoboszlo.

"(The option will be) for a final repayment in one transaction at 180 forint (per franc) and 250 forints (per euro), either from savings or from a forint-based loan," a video of the press conference posted on HirTV's website showed him saying.

Lazar said if the proposed legislation is approved, borrowers whose loan contracts have already been terminated due to late payments could also opt into the scheme for a period of three months.

News website index.hu cited Lazar as saying Fidesz expected 200,000-300,000 borrowers to resort to the new option.

The forint was trading at about 232 to the franc and near 282 to the euro on Friday, its lowest since early Dec. 2010, with Lazar's comments weighing on already sour sentiment.

A spokesman for FHB declined comment. OTP said it would comment once the text of the planned legislation is published.

The government is due to discuss the issue at a meeting on Sunday.

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS

It was not immediately clear whether the new proposal would override an option already agreed jointly with banks, to offer fixed exchange rates for borrowers for three years at the same levels but letting the difference accumulate in forint-based overflow accounts.

It was also unclear if the new legislation would force lenders to issue new forint loans for borrowers, whose savings are insufficient to pay down the full amount of their outstanding foreign currency debt even at the fixed rates.

Most of the franc-denominated loans were taken out before the 2008 financial crisis at around 150-160 forints per franc, when the franc was about a third weaker than current levels. Lazar could not be reached for comment.

Christian Keller at Barclays said the impact of the scheme on banks' balance sheets would depend highly on the participation rate: how many households are actually in the position to participate in this scheme.

"Hungary has to be careful to put too much additional burden on their banking system at a time when there is high uncertainty over the European banking system (which includes many foreign banks active in Hungary)," Keller said.

"So market reaction may not only reflect the concern about the balance sheet effect of the particular measure announced this morning -- which remains highly uncertain -- but markets are likely to be concerned about the perceived tendency of the government to act aggressively against its banks with surprise measures like this," he added.

A spokesman for the Hungarian Banking Association told Reuters the body would comment on the plan once it knows the full details.

The financial market watchdog PSZAF declined to comment.

Analysts said early details of the plan were negative for banks already saddled with Europe's highest financial sector tax designed to plug holes in the state budget.

"From the macroeconomic point of view, cutting foreign currency loans would take out a significant risk from the economy and could significantly improve our country's foreign assessment," said analyst Akos Kuti at brokerage Equilor.

"(But) in this shape the measure would have a serious price which should be paid only by banks exclusively according to the plan," he said. For more comments, see (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)