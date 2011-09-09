BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Trading in the shares in Hungary's OTP Bank was suspended at 1259 GMT on Friday after the stock plunged 10 percent according to Reuters data.

Trade was halted at 3,769 forints per share, after a proposal by the ruling Fidesz party on a new option to convert foreign currency loans sent Budapest stocks plunging 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)