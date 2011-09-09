BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit drops 20.6 mln euros
* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungarian stocks fell 4.6 percent on Friday, underperforming central European exchanges, after a proposal by the ruling Fidesz party on the repayment of foreign currency loans at fixed exchange rates hit bank shares.
Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank were down 8.2 percent at 3,850 forints at 1142 GMT, while sector rival FHB fell 5.8 percent to hit its lowest since May 2009 according to Reuters data.
"International sentiment is not good also but by far the comments on the foreign currency loans played the biggest part in the market falls," said Akos Herczenik, analyst at Raiffeisen.
"This affects Hungarian assets generally, not only OTP. OTP shares have support levels at 3,800-3,850 forints, (oil group) MOL at around 15,000 ... if these levels fall, great depths open up in the technical sense." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Says it has raised about $7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $7 million - SEC filing Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kI6sLW)
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.