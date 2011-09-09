BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungarian stocks fell 4.6 percent on Friday, underperforming central European exchanges, after a proposal by the ruling Fidesz party on the repayment of foreign currency loans at fixed exchange rates hit bank shares.

Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank were down 8.2 percent at 3,850 forints at 1142 GMT, while sector rival FHB fell 5.8 percent to hit its lowest since May 2009 according to Reuters data.

"International sentiment is not good also but by far the comments on the foreign currency loans played the biggest part in the market falls," said Akos Herczenik, analyst at Raiffeisen.

"This affects Hungarian assets generally, not only OTP. OTP shares have support levels at 3,800-3,850 forints, (oil group) MOL at around 15,000 ... if these levels fall, great depths open up in the technical sense." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)