* BSE shareholders at meeting all support compromise solution

* Bourse's chairman Mihaly Patai resigned late on Monday

* Hungarian brokerages protested against new trading system (Adds stock exchange decisions)

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Budapest Stock Exchange shareholders voted on Tuesday to start replacing the bourse's current trading system next year and would choose the exact replacement at a later date, the BSE said in a statement.

The compromise decision, which the BSE's general meeting supported unanimously, comes after BSE Chairman Mihaly Patai resigned late on Monday and five Hungarian brokerages protested against the planned introduction of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Xetra trading system on the BSE.

"The trading system replacement project shall start in January 2012. The new trading system will be the joint new trading system of Deutsche Börse-NYSE/Euronext," the BSE said in a statement.

It said its general meeting would decide on the exact business model "at a later time".

Hungary's five leading brokerages had said on Monday that the introduction of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Xetra trading system on the BSE would "enable foreign players to gain unrestricted access to the Hungarian market, thus adversely affecting the trading volume of Hungarian firms".

The brokerages, Buda-Cash, Concorde, Equilor, Erste and ING, which account for nearly half of the trading volume of Hungarian players on the BSE, also said the planned move by majority owner Vienna Stock Exchange (WBAG) threatened jobs and tax revenue.

Patai, who has been chairman since December 2008, said on Tuesday his duties had grown to such an extent that he could no longer work effectvely.

"I have no doubt that the most important task of BSE is to integrate the domestic capital market into the global environment and to facilitate the capital allocation for the companies," he added.

In July, the CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange said in an interview with Reuters that the bourse was looking to boost lagging volumes by attracting high-frequency trading firms alongside its traditional bank and broker members.

Michael Buhl, who also heads the CEE stock exchange group of the Vienna, Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana bourses, said then that the group had planned for volumes to rise by around 10 to 15 percent this year, but two of the four exchanges had actually seen a drop. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)