* Budapest bourse outperforms regional peers so far in 2015
* Official welcomes shift in government rhetoric
* Debt rating hopes also adding to optimistic mood
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 9 Hungary's improved economic
prospects and more market-friendly signals from the government
could help the Budapest Stock Exchange (BET) outperform its main
regional counterparts this year, the bourse's vice president
said on Monday.
Since 2010, when Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to power,
Hungarian stocks have lagged regional rivals as his government
levied big taxes on sectors dominated by foreign firms,
including banks.
"We feel a change (in the government's attitude)," BET
Vice-President Balint Szecsenyi, who is also the CEO of
brokerage Equilor, told Reuters in an interview.
He said a clear sign of a positive shift was the
government's recent announcement that from 2016 it would reduce
a special tax on banks that has hit their bottom line.
The Orban government also nationalised mandatory private
pension funds in 2011. The market has recovered from that shock,
with investment funds managing assets worth over 5.5 trillion
forints ($19.6 billion), Szecsenyi said.
So far this year the Budapest bourse's main index has
risen more than 11 percent, outpacing an 8 percent rise in
Prague, three percent in Bucharest and little more
than one percent in Warsaw.
Szecsenyi said prices had also been boosted by hopes that
credit rating agencies may upgrade Hungary's debt rating from
"junk", reopening the bourse to investors who cannot buy stocks
in sub-investment category countries.
Households are also buying shares again, and Hungary's
economy grew 3.5 percent last year.
A continuing fall in interest rates in Europe will also
nudge investors towards investing in stocks, he said.
Szecsenyi was hopeful that the government, which bought
stakes in two of Hungary's major banks and some energy
companies, would list these firms sooner or later.
"It doesn't matter if the state retains majority or
strategic ownership. That model has been successful in Poland,
France and Germany," Szecsenyi said, adding it would take about
two years for a state-owned firm to prepare for a listing.
In the private sector, the listing of haulage firm Waberer
is also possible in the next two years, and budget airlines Wizz
Air may also consider a secondary listing in Budapest,
he added.
Wizz Air, which launched on the London Stock Exchange last
month, has said before its London float it did not consider
Budapest as an alternative.
($1 = 280.4500 forints)
(Editing by Keith Weir)