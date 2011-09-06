BUDAPEST, Sept 6 The chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) has resigned from his post, national news agency MTI reported late on Monday.

The BSE, which is due to hold an extraordinary general meeting later on Tuesday, was not immediately available to comment.

The news agency MTI said that Mihaly Patai, who is also Chief Executive of Unicredit's Hungarian unit, had chaired the bourse since December 2008.

Patai's resignation comes after Hungary's five leading brokerages said on Monday that the planned introduction of the XETRA trading system on the BSE made no sense and threatened to put Hungarian players at a competitive disadvantage.

The brokerages, Buda-Cash, Concorde, Equilor, Erste and ING, which account for nearly half of the trading volume of Hungarian players on the BSE, also said the planned move by majority owner Vienna Stock Exchange (WBAG) threatened jobs and tax revenue. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)