BUDAPEST, March 2 Hungary's central bank has revoked the licence of four small banks linked to brokerage Buda-Cash, suspected of wrongdoings spanning more than a decade, state news agency MTI reported on Monday.

The central bank seized control of Buda-Cash and the four small lenders with links to it last week saying the brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($367 million) of client cash.

On Monday MTI cited Deputy Governor Laszlo Windisch as saying that the National Deposit Insurance Fund would refund client deposits worth up to 30 million forints with the help of central bank funding within the next 20 days.

It did not provide a figure for the total size of refunds.

The central bank, which is also the financial market regulator in Hungary, has said the four lenders accounted for 0.73 percent of the Hungarian banking sector based on assets and had about 120,000 depositors. ($1 = 271.9 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Susan Thomas)