BUDAPEST, April 9 Hungary's government has approved draft legislation to tighten financial sector controls after a string of brokerage collapses, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

Investor Protection Fund BEVA may have to pay compensation of 80 to 100 billion forints ($300-$400 million) to investors for damages related to the collapse of three brokerages in the past two months, a central banker has said.

Varga said the reforms, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government plans to submit to parliament shortly, included the possibility of more frequent and thorough checks at financial firms.

The cabinet was also planning to amend investor protection rules and central bank law.

"The events of the past weeks and months indicate that it is necessary to have a more forceful supervision activity and to enhance the efficiency of inspections," Varga told a news conference.

Varga said the government also backed a proposal by the central bank, which is the financial supervisor in Hungary, to raise the amount of investments insured by BEVA to 100,000 euros from 20,000 euros.

He said the financial system was stable and had adequate levels of capital and that depositors had no reason for concern.

"I hope that the new set of proposals to be submitted will help the supervising authority to halt any wrongdoing before it reaches the scale seen over the past weeks," Varga said.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor on March 10, saying it had sold some 150 billion forints worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

It was the third Hungarian brokerage to run into trouble within weeks due to suspected fraudulent activities in one of Hungary's biggest financial scandals for decades. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Ireland)