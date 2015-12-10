BUDAPEST Dec 10 Hungary's government has modified the rules for setting up a fund to compensate clients of failed brokerage Quaestor that collapsed earlier this year, lowering a levy imposed on banks to finance an investor protection fund after a court ruling found the previous scheme unconstitutional.

The bill, submitted to parliament late on Wednesday, stipulates that banks will have to pay a maximum of 7 billion forints ($24.4 million) per year into a fund established for the compensation process. The first payments are due in March 2017.

The total amount to be paid was not immediately clear from the legislation. The bailout fund will get a bridge loan from the central bank to finance payments and issue a bond with a lifetime of a maximum 12 years to repay the loan.

Earlier this month Hungary's Constitutional Court annulled parts of a law that required commercial banks to pay billions of forints into the protection fund to bail out clients of the failed brokerage.

The brokerage collapsed early this year after it was found to have issued 150 billion forints more in bonds than permitted under its issuance programme.

In April a central bank official estimated the annual cost to the financial sector for the collapse of Quaestor and other small brokerages at around 30 billion forints per year over a 10-year period.

Under the new bill Quaestor clients will have to submit their requests for compensation individually and returns on their investments will be deducted from the compensation they receive.

Banks will also be allowed to deduct payments into the compensation fund from their corporate tax bill, lowering their tax obligations, the legislation proposes.

The Hungarian Banking Association said it would abide by the new rules.

Analysts at investment group Equilor said the new rules were positive for banks, including central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP Bank, which stood to shoulder the biggest chunk of the compensation fund's requirements due to its market share.

The analysts said the new bill would curb overall costs by "at least 30 percent" compared with the previous scheme which has been deemed unlawful. ($1 = 287.48 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)