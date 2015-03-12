BUDAPEST, March 12 Hungary's parliament could
discuss new rules to tighten checks on brokerages as soon as
next month after recent trouble involving three investment
companies, a senior ruling Fidesz party lawmaker said.
On Tuesday the National Bank of Hungary suspended the
licence of brokerage Quaestor citing regulatory shortcomings and
bonds issued in excess of a permitted limit, making it the third
local brokerage to face regulatory action within weeks.
Losses at one brokerage, Buda-Cash, topped 100 billion
forints ($350.82 million), forcing the National Deposit
Insurance Fund OBA to secure a loan from the central bank to
reimburse depositors.
"We need to equip the supervisor with tougher tools, such as
more frequent checks, consumer protection measures and
information technology audits," Fidesz parliamentary group
leader Antal Rogan told business daily Napi Gazdasag.
He said supervisors should be installed at investment
companies on a sustained basis to oversee their operations.
Fidesz aims to make owners and management of brokerages
financially liable for any wrongdoings, Rogan said.
"We expect the central bank to perform an audit as thorough
as possible of the entire investment sector without exceptions,"
he was quoted as saying.
Lawmakers could discuss any related amendments in early
April, he said.
Rogan said state development bank MFB may not be able to
entirely recover a 17 billion forint loan given to brokerage
Quaestor under a previous government, which filed for bankruptcy
protection this week.
($1 = 285.05 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)