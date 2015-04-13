BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungary's government and
banks are at odds over a proposal by the ruling Fidesz party to
offer much higher-than-anticipated compensation to clients of
failed brokerage Quaestor, bankers said on Monday.
The Fidesz plan would partly pass on the costs of a Quaestor
bailout to Hungary's heavily-taxed lenders just as they were
preparing for a reduction in a punitive bank levy and looking
forward to a period of calm after tensions with the authorities.
The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of
broking firm Quaestor on March 10, saying it had sold about 150
billion forints ($536 million) worth of bonds beyond what was
permitted under its issuance programme.
The Economy Ministry and the Hungarian Banking Association
held a new round of talks on Monday on the Fidesz proposal,
which would compensate Quaestor's clients by up to 100,000 euros
($106,000) each -- more than the 20,000 euros they are usually
due in these circumstances.
Fidesz says their proposal would mean that some 31,000
Quaestor clients -- almost all those impacted by the collapse of
the brokerage -- would be able to reclaim their principal.
"We have presented the views but cannot speak of any
meaningful result for the time being," Levente Kovacs, secretary
general at the banking association, said in an emailed response.
"The initial view points differ substantially."
Banks see no professional justification behind the proposed
five-fold lifting of the compensation amount. They also say
lenders in Hungary, who have paid one of Europe's highest bank
levies since 2010, are overburdened anyway.
A statement from the Economy Ministry said banks did not
reject the idea of a special compensation fund to be launched
for Quaestor's clients, but added that lenders expressed some
"concerns" over the proposed legislation.
The ministry said the sides would hold further talks, which
however, would not delay the parliamentary debate.
Annual payments by the financial sector into deposit
insurance fund OBA and investor protection fund BEVA will rise
by 20 billion forints next year to 35 billion to cover the costs
of three brokerage bailouts over the past months, a central
banker said on Saturday.
That sum does not yet include the proposed higher
compensation to be paid to Quaestor clients.
The government has yet to decide whether to endorse the
Fidesz proposal, as it would impose a fresh financial burden on
the financial sector. That may go against a provision of a
February agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Hungary agreed to refrain from new laws or measures that may
have a negative impact on the profitability of the banking
sector and reduce in 2016 the amount raised from a controversial
windfall tax on banks.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Crispian Balmer)