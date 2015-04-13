BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungary's government and banks are at odds over a proposal by the ruling Fidesz party to offer much higher-than-anticipated compensation to clients of failed brokerage Quaestor, bankers said on Monday.

The Fidesz plan would partly pass on the costs of a Quaestor bailout to Hungary's heavily-taxed lenders just as they were preparing for a reduction in a punitive bank levy and looking forward to a period of calm after tensions with the authorities.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of broking firm Quaestor on March 10, saying it had sold about 150 billion forints ($536 million) worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

The Economy Ministry and the Hungarian Banking Association held a new round of talks on Monday on the Fidesz proposal, which would compensate Quaestor's clients by up to 100,000 euros ($106,000) each -- more than the 20,000 euros they are usually due in these circumstances.

Fidesz says their proposal would mean that some 31,000 Quaestor clients -- almost all those impacted by the collapse of the brokerage -- would be able to reclaim their principal.

"We have presented the views but cannot speak of any meaningful result for the time being," Levente Kovacs, secretary general at the banking association, said in an emailed response. "The initial view points differ substantially."

Banks see no professional justification behind the proposed five-fold lifting of the compensation amount. They also say lenders in Hungary, who have paid one of Europe's highest bank levies since 2010, are overburdened anyway.

A statement from the Economy Ministry said banks did not reject the idea of a special compensation fund to be launched for Quaestor's clients, but added that lenders expressed some "concerns" over the proposed legislation.

The ministry said the sides would hold further talks, which however, would not delay the parliamentary debate.

Annual payments by the financial sector into deposit insurance fund OBA and investor protection fund BEVA will rise by 20 billion forints next year to 35 billion to cover the costs of three brokerage bailouts over the past months, a central banker said on Saturday.

That sum does not yet include the proposed higher compensation to be paid to Quaestor clients.

The government has yet to decide whether to endorse the Fidesz proposal, as it would impose a fresh financial burden on the financial sector. That may go against a provision of a February agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Hungary agreed to refrain from new laws or measures that may have a negative impact on the profitability of the banking sector and reduce in 2016 the amount raised from a controversial windfall tax on banks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Crispian Balmer)