BUDAPEST Feb 24 The National Bank of Hungary has suspended the licence of brokerage Buda-Cash with immediate effect on suspicion of wrongdoing, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Buda-Cash, which provides stock and currency trading services, said the company could not comment immediately on the statement.

The central bank said it had filed a report to police authorities but did not provide any further detail. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)