BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungary's government must not change the key figures of the 2012 budget while tackling a fiscal shortfall due to poor economic growth and a weaker exchange rate, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying by news agency MTI on Monday.

The 2012 budget targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output after a one-off 2011 fiscal surplus on policy steps such as a $14 billion private pension grab and steep crisis taxes on some business sectors.

"The main figures need not, moreover, they must not be changed," Orban was quoted by MTI as saying after meeting with lawmakers of his ruling Fidesz party.

"We have a clear economic strengthening strategy, which comes with certain debt figures and deficit figures. Therefore, we do not want to change those; they must be maintained despite a slower growth and a weaker forint than was seen in early October."

Orban was also quoted as saying Tamas Fellegi, who offered to resign as development minister last week, would be named minister without portfolio as of Dec. 15 to handle coming talks with international lenders.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)