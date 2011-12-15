BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary will tweak its 2012 budget plans to cover a 320 billion forint ($1.36 billion) shortfall caused by poor economic growth and a weaker exchange rate, Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday.

He said the government would cancel 200 billion forints from reserves, ministries will have to produce 52 billion forints of new savings, and the 10 percent monthly contribution of private pension fund members will be channeled into state coffers.

That will produce extra revenues worth 48 billion forints, and the government hopes to raise another 20 billion from an excise tax hike on tobacco. ($1 = 235.51 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai)