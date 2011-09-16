* Hungary 2012 budget based on 1.5 pct growth, higher CPI

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary aims to cut its budget deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 by cutting spending and boosting revenues, partly via a hike in the top value-added tax rate to 27 percent from 25 percent, the economy minister said on Friday.

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said the budget was based on an economic growth projection of 1.5 percent, and included reserves of 300 billion forints set aside in case even this cautious forecast proves too high.

The centre-right Fidesz government had earlier projected that the economy would grow by 3 percent next year, but with the euro zone economies slowing and domestic demand still depressed, Hungary's growth remains subdued.

The 2012 budget is seen as a key test of the government's resolve to keep the deficit below the EU's 3 percent ceiling. This year the government is targeting a deficit of 2.94 percent of GDP.

"The 2012 budget is built upon a very cautious, realistic GDP growth number," Matolcsy said.

To achieve the deficit target and keep Hungary's public debt on a declining path to 72 percent of GDP by the end of next year, the government now plans more savings than it announced in March, he said.

The government wants to cut the budget deficit by a total of 750 billion forints next year, more than the originally planned 550 billion, and 450 billion of these savings would come from higher tax revenues, Matolcsy added.

The government will hike the top VAT rate to 27 percent from 25 percent, and will increase employers' and employees' health contributions as well, while clamping down on tax evasion. This comes on top of an excise tax hike announced earlier.

The VAT hike alone will bring additional revenues of 150 billion forints, Matolcsy said, adding that the move was consistent with European Union regulations, as those rules do not set a ceiling for the top VAT rate, he said.

Matolcsy said the 25 percent VAT was "not carved in stone" in the EU. But analysts were surprised.

"It's disappointing that they want more savings from increasing taxes than from spending cuts," said Gergely Suppan, an analyst at Takarekbank.

"I need to see more details, like personal income, value-added and other tax revenues for this year and next. The VAT rate hike to 27 percent was a surprise to me, I thought that there is a limit on that in the EU." (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)