* Signals shift from earlier plans to cut shortfall further
* PM Orban faces parliamentary election in 2018
* VAT cuts to trim average inflation below 1 pct in 2017
BUDAPEST, April 14 Hungary's 2017 budget will
target a deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday,
signalling some loosening compared with plans flagged to the
European Commission last year.
While the revised deficit target remains below the European
Union's 3 percent of GDP threshold, it indicates a clear shift
from earlier plans by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government
to cut the deficit further than the 2 percent expected in 2016.
Orban, who faces an election in 2018, saw his popularity
decline in February according to a survey by the Median
institute after months of growing or stable backing thanks to
his hardline handling of the migrant crisis.
Janos Lazar, Orban's chief of staff, said the government
reckoned with average inflation below 1 percent in the 2017
budget, which also contains cuts in the value-added tax rate on
basic foods, internet use and restaurant services.
He said the tax cuts and new housing subsidies for families
would cost a combined 200 billion forints next year, accounting
for the brunt of loosening compared with a 1.7 percent deficit
target flagged for 2017 in April of last year.
"We have managed to stabilise the financial situation of the
Hungarian state in the past years," Lazar told a news
conference. "In the first quarter, the budget had more revenues
than expenditures. This has been unprecedented for 25 years."
Earlier this week Orban's government was forced to backtrack
on an unpopular Sunday shopping ban to avoid a potentially
awkward referendum on the issue sought by the opposition
Socialists.
His government has also faced a number of protests from
teachers frustrated with what they see as too much
centralisation and excessive workloads on students due to
Orban's education reforms.
Analysts have said the value-added tax cuts could open the
door for the central bank, run by Orban's close ally, Governor
Gyorgy Matolcsy, to invigorate the economy with further cuts in
the base rate from the current record-low 1.2 percent.
"According to our estimate, VAT cuts may reduce CPI by about
0.6-0.8 percentage point in early 2017, which lowers our average
CPI forecast from 2.6 percent to 1.9 percent," said Eszter
Gargyan, an economist at Citigroup.
"We also would not rule out additional cuts in regulated
household utility prices ahead of the spring 2018 general
elections, keeping inflation below the 3 percent target until at
least 2019."
