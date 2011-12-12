* Govt committed to debt, deficit targets -PM Orban

* Govt to discuss budgetary changes at Weds meeting

* Lower growth to make 200 bln forint hole in budget -state sec (Adds detail, context)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on lawmakers of his ruling Fidesz party on Monday to remain united behind further belt-tightening as the economy heads into a drastic slowdown in 2012 -- predicting a "stormy" year ahead for both Europe and Hungary.

Orban's plea came as a team of International Monetary Fund and European Union delegates prepared for a Dec. 13-16 visit to Budapest to lay the ground for January talks on renewed assistance to stabilise Hungary's economy.

Hungary turned to international lenders for renewed help after the forint hit a record low last month, rattled by market doubts about the government's unorthodox policies. These have included a $14 billion renationalisation of private pension savings and "crisis" taxes on some businesses.

On Sunday Orban said his government would rework the 2012 budget as economic growth was seen at just 0.5 percent at best, well below earlier hopes for 1.5 percent, and as the forint was also much weaker than expected at around 305 to the euro.

"On stormy waters, a captain with a shaky hand is no good omen. The most important thing is a calm and firm hand," Orban told parliament. "The national political unity that has given us the opportunity to avert troubles since 2010 must be preserved."

He said the government would discuss the required budget cuts on Wednesday, when the IMF/EU team will already be in Budapest for informal discussions that will also touch upon recent budgetary developments.

Earlier on Monday Orban affirmed Hungary's commitment to its budget targets, including a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output next year after a one-off 2011 surplus due to his pension savings initiative and Europe's highest financial sector tax.

"We have a clear economic strengthening strategy, which comes with certain debt figures and deficit figures," Orban was quoted as saying by national news agency MTI.

"Therefore, we do not want to change those; they must be maintained despite slower growth and a weaker forint than was seen in early October," Orban said, but revealed no specifics of how his government planned to tackle the shortfall.

Orban also said he had tasked parliament's European affairs committee to prepare discussion of Hungary's participation in a new European Union accord on tighter fiscal union.

CUT TO JUNK

Hungary's surprise return to the IMF, which reversed a year- and-a-half of government policy, could not avert a ratings cut by Moody's to "junk", which cemented a rise in bond yields above 8 percent. The central bank lifted its rates to a two-year high.

Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's which both rate Hungary on the brink of "junk" status with a negative outlook, have said their assessment of the country depended to a large degree on the outcome of its talks with the international lenders.

Pressured by some opposition lawmakers to oust his economy minister, Orban again affirmed his backing for Gyorgy Matolcsy, the architect of Hungary's unorthodox policies, and brushed aside speculation that he would plan for early elections.

He said Tamas Fellegi would remain a government member as minister without portfolio to handle Hungary's coming talks with international lenders, following his resignation as development minister last week.

Orban said amid the turmoil engulfing Europe, Hungary had no better way to protect its economy than an IMF safety net, seen as a key tool in retaining market access as Budapest prepares to roll over 4.7 billion euros of external debt next year.

Earlier on Monday Economy Ministry Zoltan Csefalvay told private broadcaster TV2 in an interview that lower-than-expected growth and a weaker forint would strike a 200 billion forint ($880.35 million) hole in the budget.

"We have a strong reserve, which means 300 billion forints. It would be unwise to use all of the reserves to cover this shortfall," he said, adding that the government was weighing a mixture of tax and spending measures to plug the hole.

"Some of it will come from reserves, there will be spending reduction and there may be revenue increasing steps as well. But the key figures are etched in stone: the budget deficit is set at 2.5 percent and this must not be changed." ($1 = 227.18 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)