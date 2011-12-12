* Govt committed to debt, deficit targets -PM Orban
By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Prime Minister Viktor
Orban called on lawmakers of his ruling Fidesz party on Monday
to remain united behind further belt-tightening as the economy
heads into a drastic slowdown in 2012 -- predicting a "stormy"
year ahead for both Europe and Hungary.
Orban's plea came as a team of International Monetary Fund
and European Union delegates prepared for a Dec. 13-16 visit to
Budapest to lay the ground for January talks on renewed
assistance to stabilise Hungary's economy.
Hungary turned to international lenders for renewed help
after the forint hit a record low last month, rattled by market
doubts about the government's unorthodox policies. These have
included a $14 billion renationalisation of private pension
savings and "crisis" taxes on some businesses.
On Sunday Orban said his government would rework the 2012
budget as economic growth was seen at just 0.5 percent at best,
well below earlier hopes for 1.5 percent, and as the forint was
also much weaker than expected at around 305 to the euro.
"On stormy waters, a captain with a shaky hand is no good
omen. The most important thing is a calm and firm hand," Orban
told parliament. "The national political unity that has given us
the opportunity to avert troubles since 2010 must be preserved."
He said the government would discuss the required budget
cuts on Wednesday, when the IMF/EU team will already be in
Budapest for informal discussions that will also touch upon
recent budgetary developments.
Earlier on Monday Orban affirmed Hungary's commitment to its
budget targets, including a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic
output next year after a one-off 2011 surplus due to his pension
savings initiative and Europe's highest financial sector tax.
"We have a clear economic strengthening strategy, which
comes with certain debt figures and deficit figures," Orban was
quoted as saying by national news agency MTI.
"Therefore, we do not want to change those; they must be
maintained despite slower growth and a weaker forint than was
seen in early October," Orban said, but revealed no specifics of
how his government planned to tackle the shortfall.
Orban also said he had tasked parliament's European affairs
committee to prepare discussion of Hungary's participation in a
new European Union accord on tighter fiscal union.
CUT TO JUNK
Hungary's surprise return to the IMF, which reversed a year-
and-a-half of government policy, could not avert a ratings cut
by Moody's to "junk", which cemented a rise in bond yields above
8 percent. The central bank lifted its rates to a two-year high.
Rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's which both rate
Hungary on the brink of "junk" status with a negative outlook,
have said their assessment of the country depended to a large
degree on the outcome of its talks with the international
lenders.
Pressured by some opposition lawmakers to oust his economy
minister, Orban again affirmed his backing for Gyorgy Matolcsy,
the architect of Hungary's unorthodox policies, and brushed
aside speculation that he would plan for early elections.
He said Tamas Fellegi would remain a government member as
minister without portfolio to handle Hungary's coming talks with
international lenders, following his resignation as development
minister last week.
Orban said amid the turmoil engulfing Europe, Hungary had no
better way to protect its economy than an IMF safety net, seen
as a key tool in retaining market access as Budapest prepares to
roll over 4.7 billion euros of external debt next year.
Earlier on Monday Economy Ministry Zoltan Csefalvay told
private broadcaster TV2 in an interview that lower-than-expected
growth and a weaker forint would strike a 200 billion forint
($880.35 million) hole in the budget.
"We have a strong reserve, which means 300 billion forints.
It would be unwise to use all of the reserves to cover this
shortfall," he said, adding that the government was weighing a
mixture of tax and spending measures to plug the hole.
"Some of it will come from reserves, there will be spending
reduction and there may be revenue increasing steps as well. But
the key figures are etched in stone: the budget deficit is set
at 2.5 percent and this must not be changed."
