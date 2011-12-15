* Govt to strip nearly 100,000 taxpayers of pension contributions

* Two-thirds of 2012 budgetary reserves will have to be used up

* Further risks to budget if economy slips into recession

* IMF/EU could object to excessive reliance on reserves -analyst (Adds more comments, detail, analyst)

By Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 Hungary's government has decided to use 200 billion forints ($850 million) of reserves to plug a large part of a hole in next year's budget, leaving scant leeway to tackle any new slippage if growth slows further or the economy contracts in 2012.

The country's credit rating was cut to "junk" status by Moody's just weeks ago and the government is now in talks now with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union about a new financing backstop, which usually comes with strict budgetary conditions.

But Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday that a economic growth forecast of just 0.5 percent next year - a third of what the government initially assumed - and the weakness of the forint currency had already blown a 320 billion hole in next year's budget.

The government has reworked the draft 2012 budget, which targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output, with a euro/forint assumption of 299 instead of the 268 pencilled in at the end of September, which analysts said even then looked too optimistic.

"These two changes were administered to the budget and their cumulative effect is 320 billion forints. That is what we had to find in next year's budget," Matolcsy told a news conference.

The required adjustment flagged by Matolcsy, the equivalent of just over 1 percent of economic output, is largely in line with the central bank's 270-300 billion forint estimate earlier this week.

But by cancelling two-thirds of the reserves set aside for 2012, Budapest will be left with little room to manoeuvre if growth falters, or if Hungary slips into a recession as its key European export markets head into a slowdown.

At 0.5 percent, the budget's new economic growth assumption is what Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday Hungary could produce "at best" next year. He said earlier the country had to make every effort to avoid slipping into a recession.

"It is a big question what the IMF and even more so what the EU will say to this," said analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi at Erste Bank with reference to planned talks on financial assistance with international lenders.

"Hungary is still under the EU's excessive deficit procedure, and if we want to use a significant amount from our reserves that may not be a positive message before negotiations on an IMF/EU aid deal begin," he said.

Ministries will have to produce 52 billion forints of new savings, Matolcsy said, adding that the 10 percent monthly contribution of private pension fund members will be channeled into state coffers for another year.

That means nearly 100,000 taxpayers who chose not to go back into the state pension scheme earlier this year will be stripped not just of their right to a state pension but also of their monthly savings at least until the end of next year.

That will produce extra budget revenues worth 48 billion forints next year, Matolcsy said, adding the government hopes to raise another 20 billion from an excise tax hike on tobacco from January 1.

This year's budget has been helped by an effective renationalisation of some $14 billion in private pension savings. ($1 = 235.51 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)