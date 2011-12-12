BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday called for unity among the lawmakers in his ruling centre-right Fidesz amid turmoil in the euro zone, and said the first half of next year would be "stormy" for both Europe and Hungary.
"The national political unity that has given us the opportunity to avert troubles since 2010 must be preserved," Orban told parliament.
He also said there was no better way to protect Hungary's economy than via an International Monetary Fund safety net. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Marton Dunai)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan