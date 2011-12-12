BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday called for unity among the lawmakers in his ruling centre-right Fidesz amid turmoil in the euro zone, and said the first half of next year would be "stormy" for both Europe and Hungary.

"The national political unity that has given us the opportunity to avert troubles since 2010 must be preserved," Orban told parliament.

He also said there was no better way to protect Hungary's economy than via an International Monetary Fund safety net. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Marton Dunai)