BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government does not
expect that the central bank would react with an interest rate
rise to planned increases in taxes and higher inflation, the
economy minister said on Friday.
When asked, if hikes in excise taxes, a 2 percentage point
increase in the top value-added tax rate to 27 percent and
higher inflation, estimated by the government at 4.2 percent
next year, could force the central bank into monetary
tightening, Gyorgy Matolcsy said:
"We have reckoned with everything, but not an interest rate
rise, given that the government does not wish to influence the
central bank and its Monetary Council in any way, even by way of
its own prognoses," he said.
"We have calculated with everything else, that is why we
lowered the growth projection in the budget to 1.5 percent from
2 percent."
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)