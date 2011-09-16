BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government does not expect that the central bank would react with an interest rate rise to planned increases in taxes and higher inflation, the economy minister said on Friday.

When asked, if hikes in excise taxes, a 2 percentage point increase in the top value-added tax rate to 27 percent and higher inflation, estimated by the government at 4.2 percent next year, could force the central bank into monetary tightening, Gyorgy Matolcsy said:

"We have reckoned with everything, but not an interest rate rise, given that the government does not wish to influence the central bank and its Monetary Council in any way, even by way of its own prognoses," he said.

"We have calculated with everything else, that is why we lowered the growth projection in the budget to 1.5 percent from 2 percent." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)