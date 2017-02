BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government plans to improve the budget balance by 750 billion forints ($3.64 billion) in 2012 to cut the budget deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product, the economy minister said on Friday.

Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference that 300 billion forints would come from spending cuts, while 450 billion from higher revenues, including from a 2 percentage point hike in the top value-added tax rate to 27 percent. ($1 = 205.94 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)