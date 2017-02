BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government can hike the top value added tax rate to 27 percent from 25 percent as the relevant European Union directive will allow that, the economy minister said on Friday.

Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference that the relevant EU rules do not set a ceiling for the top VAT rates. Therefore, Hungary's VAT rates will be 27 percent, 18 percent and 5 percent as a preferential rate. ($1 = 205.94 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)