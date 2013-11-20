Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
VIENNA Nov 20 UniCredit unit Bank Austria denied allegations by Hungary's competition watchdog that it had colluded with other banks to restrict the availability of refinancing loans for holders of foreign currency mortgages.
A spokesman said Bank Austria was studying notification of a fine "but this does not change the fact that we are convinced that we have not committed any cartel misdemeanour."
He said the bank would pay the fine while deciding whether to appeal against it or not.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, March 7 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros ($739.8 million) for five years.
* Plans to relocate its crowdfunding business to Eastern Australia, focusing more on Sydney and Melbourne