BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
BUDAPEST, Sept 22 The Hungarian government's new scheme to let foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans at fixed exchange rates below market levels puts pressure on the exchange rate and will cause substantial losses to banks, the central bank's vice governor said on Thursday.
"The debtors who will be able to participate in the programme represent just a smaller part of all clients. At the same time, even this smaller sphere puts pressure on the exchange rate, which worsens financial stability and the position of clients not participating in the programme," Julia Kiraly told a Thomson Reuters business conference.
She later said on the sidelines of the conference that even cancelling this reduced stock of debt would impose substantial losses on the financial system, which would weaken banks' ability to support economic growth by extending credit.
"On the systemic level, we see that the amount of repayment can reach a point where it could pose a serious stability risk," Kiraly said.
Kiraly said the shock-absorption capacity of the banking system was weaker now than it was in April when the central bank last completed stress tests. New stress tests are expected to be published in October. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.