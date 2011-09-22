BUDAPEST, Sept 22 The Hungarian government's new scheme to let foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans at fixed exchange rates below market levels puts pressure on the exchange rate and will cause substantial losses to banks, the central bank's vice governor said on Thursday.

"The debtors who will be able to participate in the programme represent just a smaller part of all clients. At the same time, even this smaller sphere puts pressure on the exchange rate, which worsens financial stability and the position of clients not participating in the programme," Julia Kiraly told a Thomson Reuters business conference.

She later said on the sidelines of the conference that even cancelling this reduced stock of debt would impose substantial losses on the financial system, which would weaken banks' ability to support economic growth by extending credit.

"On the systemic level, we see that the amount of repayment can reach a point where it could pose a serious stability risk," Kiraly said.

Kiraly said the shock-absorption capacity of the banking system was weaker now than it was in April when the central bank last completed stress tests. New stress tests are expected to be published in October. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)