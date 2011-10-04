BUDAPEST Oct 4 The Monetary Council of the
National Bank of Hungary held a regular non rate-setting meeting
on Tuesday and, as scheduled, did not discuss interest rates, it
said in a statement.
The council, which left interest rates on hold at 6 percent
for the eighth month running at its September meeting but
discussed a rate rise for the first time since January, will
next discuss rate policy on Oct 25.
The forint , which hit a fresh 29-month low at
300 to the euro shortly before the statement, recovered slightly
by 1205 GMT to trade at 299.53 according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)