BUDAPEST Oct 4 The Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary held a regular non rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and, as scheduled, did not discuss interest rates, it said in a statement.

The council, which left interest rates on hold at 6 percent for the eighth month running at its September meeting but discussed a rate rise for the first time since January, will next discuss rate policy on Oct 25.

The forint , which hit a fresh 29-month low at 300 to the euro shortly before the statement, recovered slightly by 1205 GMT to trade at 299.53 according to Reuters data.

