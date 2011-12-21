BUDAPEST Dec 21 Hungary's parliament will
vote on an amended version of the government's new central bank
law on Friday, a government party lawmaker said on Wednesday,
indicating Budapest had no intention of bowing to European Union
pressure to withdraw the bill.
Antal Rogan, an influential lawmaker of centre-right Fidesz,
told private broadcaster TV2 in an interview that the ruling
party disagreed with Tuesday's central bank interest rate rise,
which brought rates to 7 percent, the highest since October
2009.
Rogan, a member of Hungary's negotiating team with the
International Monetary Fund and the EU on renewed financial
assistance, also said he expected talks with lenders to resume
in January on what he hoped would be a precautionary deal.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Borsuk)