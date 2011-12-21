BUDAPEST Dec 21 Hungary's parliament will vote on an amended version of the government's new central bank law on Friday, a government party lawmaker said on Wednesday, indicating Budapest had no intention of bowing to European Union pressure to withdraw the bill.

Antal Rogan, an influential lawmaker of centre-right Fidesz, told private broadcaster TV2 in an interview that the ruling party disagreed with Tuesday's central bank interest rate rise, which brought rates to 7 percent, the highest since October 2009.

Rogan, a member of Hungary's negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund and the EU on renewed financial assistance, also said he expected talks with lenders to resume in January on what he hoped would be a precautionary deal. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Borsuk)