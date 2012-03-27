BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's central bank will launch its new 2-year collateralised loan facility on April 3 to support liquidity in the banking sector and expand the range of eligible collateral, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The new facility will help banks to have access to long-term funding without the need to pay a term premium, which in turn may counterbalance the recent shortening of maturities on the liabilities side of their balance sheets," it said.
The central bank will also expand the range of eligible collateral in its operations as of April 16 to include foreign currency denominated government bonds as well as forex corporate bonds meeting certain eligibility criteria. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing