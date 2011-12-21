* Parliament to vote on amended legislation on Friday -govt MP

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 Hungary said on Wednesday it would not bow to international pressure to halt a proposed law curbing central bank independence, raising the spectre of key talks with international lenders being derailed and fresh market turmoil.

Facing a 5-billion-euro rollover of external debt next year, Hungary has stabilised its budget with a series of ad hoc taxes on banks and nationalised pension assets, but risks falling into yet another market crisis if the January talks on a new financial safety net collapse.

Government lawmaker Antal Rogan said parliament would vote on amendments to new central bank legislation this week after European Central Bank criticism, but would not withdraw the law in full, despite pressure from the European Union.

"We have received quite a few such calls over the past year and a half, regarding the bank tax, or crisis taxes," Rogan told private broadcaster TV2 in an interview with reference to EU demands to have the proposed legislation withdrawn.

Rogan, a member of Hungary's negotiating team with the IMF and the EU, said the amendments proposed would address nearly all of the concerns of the European Central Bank, which warned the bill could infringe central bank independence.

"Based on the amendments submitted so far, parliament will fully take into account 13 of the (ECB's) 15 proposals as it will become clear from the vote on Friday," Rogan said.

"There is one point however where we have a debate, namely whether the size of the Monetary Council can be expanded."

The amendments, submitted by Fidesz early this week, did not address ECB concerns over the expansion of the panel and the appointment of a new vice governor by the prime minister -- dubbed by Governor Andras Simor last week as a total government takeover of power.

A parliament press official said final approval of the proposed legislation may take place only at an extra session of parliament next week, while lawmakers could have a closing vote of a so-called stability law already on Friday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi affirmed in a separate radio interview on Wednesday that the government had no intention to withdraw either the central bank, or the stability law , which defines key parameters of taxes and public finances.

"The Hungarian government has made it clear that it will not withdraw either the central bank bill or the stability bill," he told public radio MR1-Kossuth.

Rogan said an IMF/EU delegation, which prematurely ended an informal visit to Budapest last week to prepare official talks on aid, also sought to have the proposed central bank law withdrawn or brought in line with ECB recommendations.

DOWNGRADE THREAT

Last year the government broke ties with the IMF, which led a 20 billion euro rescue of Hungary in 2008, to pursue unorthodox economic policies but was forced to return to the IMF and EU for help last month after the forint's fall to record lows versus the euro and a ratings cut by Moody's to "junk" status, prompted by poor growth, high debt and unpredictable economic policies.

The downgrade sent bond yields above 8 percent and sparked a monetary tightening cycle which brought interest rates to their highest since Oct. 2009 as the central bank stepped in to shore up markets and restore confidence.

Rival rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's, both of which rate Hungary on the brink of "junk" status with a negative outlook, have said their assessment of Hungary depended to a large degree on the outcome of its talks with the IMF/EU.

A 50 basis point rate rise to 7 percent on Tuesday briefly pushed the forint below the key 300 level versus the euro, but with funding costs high and debt repayments rising, Hungary has said only an IMF/EU safety net could give it continued market access.

Rogan reiterated on Wednesday that the government disagreed with the latest central bank rate increase, which hurt economic growth, seen by the government at just 0.5 percent next year, one-third of the 2012 budget's original baseline of 1.5 percent.

A further slowdown, or even a recession, could force the government into more budget cuts on top of the 1.4 trillion forint already planned to bring the deficit to 2.5 percent of economic output after a one-off 2011 surplus.

Rogan also said he expected talks with lenders to resume in January on what he hoped would be a precautionary deal.

"I think there is a realistic chance (for an agreement), which can manifest in Hungary around the time when the euro zone situation is resolved," Rogan said.

He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban would respond to a letter from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde next month, which Budapest hopes will be followed by the next round of talks on financial support.

Analyst Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup said, "The question is what will they pass on Friday as they have already done significant amendments to the central bank law ... but as for the stability law and the flat tax, I think we can expect a tougher battle there."

"There is a risk that in the first round they will not be able to reach common ground with the IMF/EU and then they will have to restart talks in March, but after a big market selloff," she said. (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ron Askew)