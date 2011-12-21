* Parliament to vote on amended legislation on Friday -govt
MP
* Reiterates govt disagrees with latest cbank rate increase
* Foreign minister: govt will not withdraw cbank law,
stability law
* Aid talks with IMF/EU due to resume in January
(Adds comments from foreign minister, analyst, parliament
official)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 21 Hungary said on Wednesday
it would not bow to international pressure to halt a proposed
law curbing central bank independence, raising the spectre of
key talks with international lenders being derailed and fresh
market turmoil.
Facing a 5-billion-euro rollover of external debt next year,
Hungary has stabilised its budget with a series of ad hoc taxes
on banks and nationalised pension assets, but risks falling into
yet another market crisis if the January talks on a new
financial safety net collapse.
Government lawmaker Antal Rogan said parliament would vote
on amendments to new central bank legislation this week after
European Central Bank criticism, but would not withdraw the law
in full, despite pressure from the European Union.
"We have received quite a few such calls over the past year
and a half, regarding the bank tax, or crisis taxes," Rogan told
private broadcaster TV2 in an interview with reference to EU
demands to have the proposed legislation withdrawn.
Rogan, a member of Hungary's negotiating team with the IMF
and the EU, said the amendments proposed would address nearly
all of the concerns of the European Central Bank, which warned
the bill could infringe central bank independence.
"Based on the amendments submitted so far, parliament will
fully take into account 13 of the (ECB's) 15 proposals as it
will become clear from the vote on Friday," Rogan said.
"There is one point however where we have a debate, namely
whether the size of the Monetary Council can be expanded."
The amendments, submitted by Fidesz early this week, did not
address ECB concerns over the expansion of the panel and the
appointment of a new vice governor by the prime minister --
dubbed by Governor Andras Simor last week as a total government
takeover of power.
A parliament press official said final
approval of the proposed legislation may take place only at an
extra session of parliament next week, while lawmakers could
have a closing vote of a so-called stability law already on
Friday.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi affirmed in a
separate radio interview on Wednesday that the government had no
intention to withdraw either the central bank, or
the stability law , which
defines key parameters of taxes and public
finances.
"The Hungarian government has made it clear that it
will not withdraw either the central bank bill or the stability
bill," he told public radio MR1-Kossuth.
Rogan said an IMF/EU delegation, which prematurely ended an
informal visit to Budapest last week to prepare official talks
on aid, also sought to have the proposed central bank law
withdrawn or brought in line with ECB recommendations.
For an analysis on IMF/EU talks pls click
DOWNGRADE THREAT
Last year the government broke ties with the IMF, which led
a 20 billion euro rescue of Hungary in 2008, to pursue
unorthodox economic policies but was forced to return to the IMF
and EU for help last month after the forint's fall to record
lows versus the euro and a ratings cut by Moody's to "junk"
status, prompted by poor growth, high debt and unpredictable
economic policies.
The downgrade sent bond yields above 8 percent and sparked a
monetary tightening cycle which brought interest rates to their
highest since Oct. 2009 as the central bank stepped in to shore
up markets and restore confidence.
Rival rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's, both of
which rate Hungary on the brink of "junk" status with a negative
outlook, have said their assessment of Hungary depended to a
large degree on the outcome of its talks with the IMF/EU.
A 50 basis point rate rise to 7 percent on Tuesday
briefly pushed the forint below the key 300 level
versus the euro, but with funding costs high and debt repayments
rising, Hungary has said only an IMF/EU safety net could give it
continued market access.
Rogan reiterated on Wednesday that the government disagreed
with the latest central bank rate increase, which hurt economic
growth, seen by the government at just 0.5 percent next year,
one-third of the 2012 budget's original baseline of 1.5 percent.
A further slowdown, or even a recession, could force the
government into more budget cuts on top of the 1.4 trillion
forint already planned to bring the deficit to 2.5 percent of
economic output after a one-off 2011 surplus.
Rogan also said he expected talks with lenders to resume in
January on what he hoped would be a precautionary deal.
"I think there is a realistic chance (for an agreement),
which can manifest in Hungary around the time when the euro zone
situation is resolved," Rogan said.
He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban would respond to a
letter from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde next month,
which Budapest hopes will be followed by the next round of talks
on financial support.
Analyst Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup said, "The question is
what will they pass on Friday as they have already done
significant amendments to the central bank law ... but as for
the stability law and the flat tax, I think we can expect a
tougher battle there."
"There is a risk that in the first round they will not be
able to reach common ground with the IMF/EU and then they will
have to restart talks in March, but after a big market selloff,"
she said.
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ron Askew)