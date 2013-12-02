BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BUDAPEST Dec 2 Hungary's central bank has modified certain conditions of its funding for growth programme to enable more businesses to get access to cheap financing, the bank said on Monday.
The National Bank of Hungary launched the second tranche of its funding programme in September which aims to pump up to 2 trillion forints into the economy to boost growth.
It said that from Jan. 1, 2014, the upper limit of loans available for each company under the programme will be raised to 10 billion forints ($45.18 million) from 3 billion forints for both new forint loans and the refinancing of earlier foreign currency loans. ($1 = 221.3213 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.