By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's banking sector would need a new wave of capital injections to be able to help the economy with increased lending, central bank (NBH) economists said on Friday.

Two new central bank studies found that a fall in the stock of corporate loans since 2008 has been mainly caused by banks' unwillingness to lend, but a weakening of the sector's capital base is also becoming a bottleneck.

Hungary's government last year levied a special tax on banks for the 2010-2012 period, and banks are also set to suffer big losses due to a bill passed this week which will allow households repay their foreign currency mortgages at fixed exchange rates, well below market rates.

"The banking sector is stable but it would need more capital than simply meeting capital adequacy requirements," NBH Director Marton Nagy told a news conference. "It would need a capital buffer to keep its ability to lend."

Hungary's economic growth stalled in the second quarter of this year. After the 2008 global crisis it was helped by loans from international organizations and capital pumped into the mostly foreign-owned banking sector by the mother banks. ? Banks have come under political fire since the centre-right Fidesz party won elections last year.

In a latest string of anti-bank rhetoric, Mihaly Varga, Secretary of State in the prime minister's office said on Friday that competition in the banking sector was insufficient and banks worked in "carter-like" ways.

The government's mortgage repayment scheme, a slowdown in Hungary's European export markets, and the government's recent fiscal measures weigh on the country's economic outlook. The central bank has slashed it growth forecast for 2012 to 1 percent from 2.7 percent.

The fresh NBH studies on Friday showed that an almost 1,000 billion forint ($4.62 billion forint) fall in the stock of corporate loans in Hungary since 2008 was mainly caused by reluctance of banks to lend to companies.

Hungary had "creditless" recovery unlike in other Central European states where corporate lending started to rise already last year, NBH economist Sandor Sovago said.

The government could increase lending willingness by taking over some of the risks on corporate loans from banks, the studies showed.

"Should the state be ready to take costs, it should do it through providing credit guarantees," Nagy said. "That's the most efficient way. Of course that would have costs."

However, government participation through credit guarantee institutions or state-owned banks could only slow the decline in corporate lending rather than reversing it, the bank said.

The NBH will publish its next stability report in October, which could contain details about the capital needs of the banking system and assess the impacts of the repayment plan.

In neighbouring Austria whose banks have a big share in Hungary's banking market politicians and bank leaders have expressed anger over Hungary's new fx loan conversion plan.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said Europe's debt crisis has increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300 billion euros, and they need to recapitalize to ensure they can weather potential losses. ($1 = 216.491 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)