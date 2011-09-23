* Banks would need capital to help economy with
* Banks hit by govt fx plan, capital prospects blurred
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's banking sector would
need a new wave of capital injections to be able to help the
economy with increased lending, central bank (NBH) economists
said on Friday.
Two new central bank studies found that a fall in the stock
of corporate loans since 2008 has been mainly caused by banks'
unwillingness to lend, but a weakening of the sector's capital
base is also becoming a bottleneck.
Hungary's government last year levied a special tax on banks
for the 2010-2012 period, and banks are also set to suffer big
losses due to a bill passed this week which will allow
households repay their foreign currency mortgages at fixed
exchange rates, well below market rates.
"The banking sector is stable but it would need more capital
than simply meeting capital adequacy requirements," NBH Director
Marton Nagy told a news conference. "It would need a capital
buffer to keep its ability to lend."
Hungary's economic growth stalled in the second quarter of
this year. After the 2008 global crisis it was helped by loans
from international organizations and capital pumped into the
mostly foreign-owned banking sector by the mother banks.
? Banks have come under political fire since the centre-right
Fidesz party won elections last year.
In a latest string of anti-bank rhetoric, Mihaly Varga,
Secretary of State in the prime minister's office said on Friday
that competition in the banking sector was insufficient and
banks worked in "carter-like" ways.
The government's mortgage repayment scheme, a slowdown in
Hungary's European export markets, and the government's recent
fiscal measures weigh on the country's economic outlook. The
central bank has slashed it growth forecast for 2012 to 1
percent from 2.7 percent.
The fresh NBH studies on Friday showed that an almost 1,000
billion forint ($4.62 billion forint) fall in the stock of
corporate loans in Hungary since 2008 was mainly caused by
reluctance of banks to lend to companies.
Hungary had "creditless" recovery unlike in other Central
European states where corporate lending started to rise already
last year, NBH economist Sandor Sovago said.
The government could increase lending willingness by taking
over some of the risks on corporate loans from banks, the
studies showed.
"Should the state be ready to take costs, it should do it
through providing credit guarantees," Nagy said. "That's the
most efficient way. Of course that would have costs."
However, government participation through credit guarantee
institutions or state-owned banks could only slow the decline in
corporate lending rather than reversing it, the bank said.
The NBH will publish its next stability report in October,
which could contain details about the capital needs of the
banking system and assess the impacts of the repayment plan.
In neighbouring Austria whose banks have a big share in
Hungary's banking market politicians and bank leaders have
expressed anger over Hungary's new fx loan conversion plan.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said Europe's
debt crisis has increased the risk exposure of banks in the
region by 300 billion euros, and they need to recapitalize to
ensure they can weather potential losses.
($1 = 216.491 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)