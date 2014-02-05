BUDAPEST Feb 5 Seven of Hungary's central bank
policy makers voted last month to cut the base rate by 15 basis
points to a new low of 2.85 percent, while one member
voted for a smaller cut, the minutes of the meeting showed on
Wednesday.
Rate setter Gyula Pleschinger did not attend the meeting.
Janos Cinkotai supported a smaller, 10 basis point cut, the
minutes showed.
The Monetary Council said uncertainty over the global
financial environment warranted a cautious approach to monetary
policy, but there could be room for more easing.
"Considering the outlook for inflation and taking into
account perceptions of the risks associated with the economy as
well as the improvement in the pace of economic growth, further
cautious easing of monetary policy might follow," the Council
said in the minutes.
The bank has reduced its base rate from 7 percent in an
unbroken string of cuts that began in August 2012.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)