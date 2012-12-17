BUDAPEST Dec 17 The National Bank of Hungary does not plan to impose any limits on the offer of its two-week bills, the bank's press department said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Monday.

Hungary's forint weakened more than one percent after rumours started to circulate on the market about potential plans at the central bank to cut the offers for its liquidity-management two-week bills to zero. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)