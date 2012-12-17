BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Dec 17 The National Bank of Hungary does not plan to impose any limits on the offer of its two-week bills, the bank's press department said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Monday.
Hungary's forint weakened more than one percent after rumours started to circulate on the market about potential plans at the central bank to cut the offers for its liquidity-management two-week bills to zero. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.