* Hungary needs appropriate macroprudential regulator -Kiraly

* Responsibility divided, cuts ability to react to risks-Kiraly

* C.bank does not have dedicated tools to reduce systemic risks

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Hungary's system of financial regulation is fragmented and lacks the power to tackle potential systemic risks, a central banker said on Thursday.

Hungary does not have an appropriate institution which would be responsible for macroprudential regulation and have the authority and tools to react to potential risks in the financial system, central bank Vice Governor Julia Kiraly told a conference organised by Thomson Reuters.

She said at the moment tasks and authority related to financial stability were divided between the Economy Ministry, the financial supervisory PSZAF and the central bank.

"In 2010 the Financial Stability Council was set up, in which all these three sides are represented at the top level, but the Council has no right to make decisions, it only monitors, analyses and makes suggestions to the government if necessary," Kiraly said.

"On the whole, there is no institutional framework which would be able to react to the revealed risks in time and with full responsibility."

Kiraly said a macroprudential regulator was needed which would always stand ready to act and could react in a consistent and timely manner if necessary. Macroprudential regulation monitors the underlying health and stability of the financial system as a whole.

"This macroprudential authority should also get the tools necessary for carrying out its tasks," Kiraly said.

Under the current system in Hungary, the central bank is responsible for revealing financial stability risks, but in mitigating these risks and policy-making the responsibility is shared with PSZAF and the government.

PSZAF is in charge of revealing and managing risks related to individual institutions and sectoral risks, and cooperates with the central bank in mitigating systemic risks.

The authority to create financial regulation in principle lies with the Economy Ministry, Kiraly pointed out.

"Although the National Bank of Hungary reveals the systemic risks, it does not have dedicated tools to reduce these risks," she added.

The 2008 financial crisis forced Hungary to resort to a bailout by the International Monetary Fund and the European Union. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)