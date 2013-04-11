BUDAPEST, April 11 Hungary's central bank is working on plans to absorb the independent financial markets watchdog PSZAF this year, daily Nepszabadsag reported, citing an unnamed source close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Such a move would further enhance the authority of the National Bank of Hungary after Orban put a close ally, former Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, in charge of the bank last month.

Matolcsy has already imposed his authority, replacing key staff and launching a $2.1 billion loan growth programme.

With new powers of financial oversight Matolcsy could keep watch over the banking sector more closely, the source in Nepszabadsag's report on Thursday noted.

However, in an emailed reply to Reuters questions, PSZAF said that it had not been informed about any decision to merge with the central bank.

"Neither the central bank nor the government has asked PSZAF to take part in preparations (for such a move)," PSZAF spokesman Istvan Binder said.

A local website Origo.hu also reported on Wednesday that the central bank was working on plans to merge PSZAF into the central bank, citing unnamed bank sources.

The central bank, in an emailed response to Reuters questions, would only say it supported such a move.

"International experience points in the direction that the supervision and regulation of the financial system becomes more efficient through the merger of central banks and financial market authorities," the bank said.

"Observing and following international developments, the central bank continuously examines ways to make the ways it meets its core task of preserving and strengthening financial stability more efficient."

Discussion on any organisational or personnel issues would be premature, the bank said.

PSZAF is an independent financial markets watchdog. Its chairman Karoly Szasz was appointed by Hungary's president in July 2010, for six years.

The central bank has warmed to the government's pro-growth policies since Matolcsy took charge. As inflation has fallen to a 38-year low it is expected to cut interest rates further from current all-time lows and use other means to kick-start growth.

Orban's government is facing elections next year and he needs to show voters that the recession-hit economy is recovering. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)