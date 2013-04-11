BUDAPEST, April 11 Hungary's central bank is
working on plans to absorb the independent financial markets
watchdog PSZAF this year, daily Nepszabadsag reported, citing an
unnamed source close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Such a move would further enhance the authority of the
National Bank of Hungary after Orban put a close ally, former
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, in charge of the bank last
month.
Matolcsy has already imposed his authority, replacing key
staff and launching a $2.1 billion loan growth programme.
With new powers of financial oversight Matolcsy could keep
watch over the banking sector more closely, the source in
Nepszabadsag's report on Thursday noted.
However, in an emailed reply to Reuters questions, PSZAF
said that it had not been informed about any decision to merge
with the central bank.
"Neither the central bank nor the government has asked PSZAF
to take part in preparations (for such a move)," PSZAF spokesman
Istvan Binder said.
A local website Origo.hu also reported on Wednesday that the
central bank was working on plans to merge PSZAF into the
central bank, citing unnamed bank sources.
The central bank, in an emailed response to Reuters
questions, would only say it supported such a move.
"International experience points in the direction that the
supervision and regulation of the financial system becomes more
efficient through the merger of central banks and financial
market authorities," the bank said.
"Observing and following international developments, the
central bank continuously examines ways to make the ways it
meets its core task of preserving and strengthening financial
stability more efficient."
Discussion on any organisational or personnel issues would
be premature, the bank said.
PSZAF is an independent financial markets watchdog. Its
chairman Karoly Szasz was appointed by Hungary's president in
July 2010, for six years.
The central bank has warmed to the government's pro-growth
policies since Matolcsy took charge. As inflation has fallen to
a 38-year low it is expected to cut interest rates further from
current all-time lows and use other means to kick-start growth.
Orban's government is facing elections next year and he
needs to show voters that the recession-hit economy is
recovering.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)