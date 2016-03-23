BUDAPEST, March 23 The National Bank of Hungary could reduce its base rate in 15 basis point steps in a new easing cycle launched on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said, adding however that this was his personal view while other rate-setters may differ.

He said the Monetary Council has also decided that the central bank's one-week lending rate would be set at 15 basis points above the base rate, which currently stands at 1.2 percent. Previously the 1-week repo was 25 basis points above the base rate.

Nagy added that commercial banks would have the overnight deposit rate, now -0.05 percent, applied to their excess reserves parked with the central bank as of April 7. In the future the rate will be zero or the O/N depo rate, whichever is lower.

He added that the central bank could not rule out a further reduction in the overnight deposit rate, adding however that too negative rates were not efficient. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)