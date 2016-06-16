BUDAPEST, June 16 Foundations launched by the National Bank of Hungary have bought four properties in Hungary worth a combined 25.2 billion forints ($90.16 million), shifting funds from government debt, the head of their asset management group said.

"The goal of these investments is to produce returns for the foundations," Zoltan Fekete, chief executive of Pallas Athene Domus Optima told a news conference on Thursday.

The foundations bought three office blocks in Budapest and one in the eastern town of Debrecen. Fekete said the foundations planned to scale down their government bond holdings over the next one or two years. ($1 = 279.5000 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Ireland)