* Foundations acquire four office blocks, one vacant

* To scale down government bond holdings

* Expect annual returns of 7-8 pct on new properties

* ECB monitoring activities of cbank foundations (Adds more comments, detail)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 16 Foundations launched by the National Bank of Hungary have bought four properties in Hungary worth a combined 25.2 billion forints ($90 million), shifting funds away from government debt, the head of their asset management group said on Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after the European Central Bank said it would continue to monitor the activities of the six educational foundations, established in 2014, to ensure they are not involved in state financing, forbidden for central banks.

The foundations have received nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of central bank funding, most of which was invested in Hungarian government bonds.

Seen as a pet project of Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the foundations have also come under fire from opposition politicians for some of their contracts.

"The goal of these investments is to produce returns for the foundations," Zoltan Fekete, chief executive of Pallas Athene Domus Optima told a news conference.

The foundations bought three office blocks in Budapest and one in the eastern town of Debrecen. Optima expects them to produce annual returns of about 7 to 8 percent, Fekete said.

One vacant office building in central Budapest, the former headquarters of the Hungarian Post, will cost an additional 25 million euros to renovate before it can be let, Fekete said.

Fekete said the foundations planned to scale down their government bond holdings, now worth 174.5 billion forints, over the next one or two years. The scale of real estate purchases will depend on the properties available on the market, he said.

Asked whether Optima planned to buy any assets from central bank vehicle MARK, which is in talks with local banks to acquire some of their distressed commercial real estate assets, or buy such assets directly from local banks, Fekete said:

"Right now we are not looking at problematic loan portfolios or real estate portfolios. We are only beginning to build up a real estate portfolio to produce returns and we are looking for good investments." ($1 = 279.5 forints) (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)