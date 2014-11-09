* Nov. 7 NBH exchange rates to be used for conversion -govt

* Cbank to offer up to 9 bln euros from reserves in tenders

* Cbank wants banks to avoid open fx market in conversion

* Worst case scenario of preferential rates averted -analyst (Combines stories, releads, adds analyst, context)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 Hungary's banks will have to convert foreign currency loans into forints using the central bank's official exchange rate on Nov. 7, the government said on Sunday, easing market worries that a new burden might be slapped on banks.

The Economy Ministry said in an emailed statement on Sunday that it had signed an agreement with the Hungarian Bank Association about the issues arising around the conversion.

"Eliminating the foreign currency risk in household loans is primarily important for borrowers, but indispensable for the long term stable operation of the Hungarian banking system as well," the ministry said.

Many Hungarian households and businesses took out foreign currency-denominated loans in the 2000s as Hungary's banks used attractive interest rates in western Europe to lend in foreign currencies, chiefly the Swiss franc.

But payments on those loans skyrocketed after the 2007/08 financial crisis as the forint weakened by as much as 80 percent against the franc, and many borrowers fell behind on payments.

The Hungarian government has implemented a number of measures to help borrowers offset the negative impacts, some of which penalised banks heavily, culminating in a conversion programme that the government expects to execute next year.

WORST CASE SCENARIO AVOIDED

Financial markets have been nervous, fearing the issue could lead to more losses for banks - which have paid heavy surtaxes and been hit by other measures in recent years - if the conversion was set at preferential exchange rates.

That is no longer a risk, although the government has hinted recently that the conversion would probably be done at market rates so immediate gains in bank shares may be limited, analyst Norbert Harcsa at brokerage Ipopema told Reuters.

"Important questions remain unanswered, such as the precise conditions of the forint loans that will replace the forex loans, making the long term balance of the measures uncertain," he said.

"That said, the worst case scenario, in which banks are forced to give borrowers a deep discount for the conversion, has been eliminated, which is good news. Hopefully this agreement could bring lasting peace between the government and the banks."

According to the website of the National Bank of Hungary, which sets an official rate every working day, the Nov. 7 exchange rate was 256.60 forints per Swiss franc, the currency in which most forex loans are denominated, and 308.97 forints per euro.

Banks also have to consider the average exchange rate since the country's top court ruled on June 16 that some aspects of foreign currency lending were unfair, paving the way for the complete elimination of such loans.

If that average is more favourable for borrowers, banks have to use that rate instead of the Nov. 7 official rate in the conversion, the government said.

The ruling Fidesz party has said it expected the government to do away with all forex loans by the end of next year.

CENTRAL BANK OFFERS EUROS

The central bank said it would launch from Monday a series of tenders to provide commercial banks with euros as they prepare for the conversion.

The National Bank of Hungary said it would provide up to 9 billion euros, adding it had signed contracts with banks and the Hungarian Bank Association to ensure lenders obtain the foreign exchange they require for the programme at the tenders rather than in the open market.

"The National Bank of Hungary has prepared for the conversion of consumer foreign currency loans so that it can happen in one step, in a quick and orderly fashion," the bank said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

It did not say when it would complete the tenders.

The NBH will hold the first tender at 0900 GMT (1000 CET) on Monday and offer participating banks the amount they need for the conversion in euros.

The tender will offer euros at the latest official exchange rate.

The central bank said that even if the entire 9 billion euros is used up the bank would still have enough foreign reserves to buffet the economy.

Major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit, Belgium's KBC as well as the market leader, Hungary's OTP. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton and Rosalind Russell)