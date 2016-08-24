BUDAPEST Aug 24 The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Wednesday said the country's 2016 budget deficit will likely be lower than originally planned, giving the government room to increase fiscal stimulus to aid growth.

The central bank, headed by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, considers boosting growth one of its top priorities.

In recent years it has cut interest rates to a record low - contributing to falling debt service costs on public debt - launched a funding-for-lending programme, and pushed money banks have deposited at the central bank out into the market instead.

Hungary's growth has topped forecasts in the second quarter after a surprise slowdown in the beginngin of the year, but analysts have been skeptical about the country's ability to maintain a healthy growth momentum.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said earlier this month that the government was preparing extra stimulus in the autumn to lift growth.

One of the measures he floated was cutting social taxes, a measure long sought by employers.

"In our forecast the government's (EU-norm) deficit is in the range of 1.6-1.8 percent of GDP, which represents a 100-150 billion forints ($547 million) extra room compared to the deficit target," the bank said in its report on fiscal trends.

"This fiscal room ought to be taken advantage of in order to maintain and accelerate economic growth, so that the economic impulse coming from the fiscal side is not lower than planned," the bank added.

The NBH said it expected a continued growth impetus from low deficits beyond 2016. In 2017, the deficit target of 2.4 percent of GDP was attainable, it said, while the primary balance, calculated without interest costs, will remain positive.

($1 = 274.2000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)