BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungary's central bank will
convert its main two-week instrument into two-week deposits from
August 1 to prompt commercial banks to channel substantial funds
into forint-denominated government papers, the bank announced on
Thursday.
Funds in the bank's two-week bills, its main policy
instrument, totalled some 5.3 trillion forints ($23.80 billion)
on Thursday.
Central bank director Marton Nagy told a news conference
that the change in the instrument should shift some 600 to 1,000
billion forints worth of funds out of the instrument.
The bank said it will also launch three new tools from June
16 to facilitate a shift of funds into government papers.
"What we have done is that we have reduced the appeal of
this instrument significantly and encouraged banks ....to invest
the funds into other assets," Nagy said.
($1 = 222.71 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)