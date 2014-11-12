BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungary's central bank will
launch a 300 billion forint ($1.22 billion) bad asset manager
company, which will start buying up commercial real estate loans
from banks on a voluntary basis in the first half of next year,
it said on Wednesday.
It said the asset manager, MARK Group, would probably buy
assets below book value, however, the exact pricing mechanism
will be determined later. The planned lifetime of the company
will be a maximum of 10 years, the central bank said.
The bank said the settlement of billions of euros worth of
past cost hikes on household loans, deemed by Hungarian courts
and the government as unfair, as well as other related measures,
would weaken banks' resilience and willingness to lend.
"But the banking system has adequate buffers to absorb
losses and remain stable," the central bank said in its latest
financial stability report.
"The stability of the banking system will be further
reinforced by the planned capital increases of HUF 350 billion
by owners in 2014 H2, after capital injections totalling HUF 150
billion during the first six months," it said.
The central bank said under a stress scenario, which also
takes the results of the European Central Bank's Asset Quality
Review into account, additional capital needs of about 90
billion forints would arise, which it considered "manageable."
(1 US dollar = 246.2 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)