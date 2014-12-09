BUDAPEST Dec 9 National Bank of Hungary Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Tuesday the bank's main task in 2015 would be to defend the country against possible external financial shocks, adding it had ample currency reserves to do that.

Because the European Union, the country's main trading partner, faces further economic problems, Hungary must prepare for tough times, including "external attacks" against the country's financial system, Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee.

The bank had ample foreign currency reserves to deal with "special situations", he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)