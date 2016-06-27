BUDAPEST, June 27 The management of the National Bank of Hungary held a meeting with heads of local lenders to discuss financial market developments in the wake of last week's decision by Britain to leave the European Union, the central bank said on Monday.

The bank said the talks were part of regular discussions with local commercial banks.

"Based on the opinion of Hungarian bank executives presented today, neither June 24 nor today's financial market events have triggered any extraordinary financial moves, local banks operate as usual," it said in a statement.

"The National Bank of Hungary has found that the capital and liquidity position of local financial institutions remains stable." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)