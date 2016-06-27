BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
BUDAPEST, June 27 The management of the National Bank of Hungary held a meeting with heads of local lenders to discuss financial market developments in the wake of last week's decision by Britain to leave the European Union, the central bank said on Monday.
The bank said the talks were part of regular discussions with local commercial banks.
"Based on the opinion of Hungarian bank executives presented today, neither June 24 nor today's financial market events have triggered any extraordinary financial moves, local banks operate as usual," it said in a statement.
"The National Bank of Hungary has found that the capital and liquidity position of local financial institutions remains stable." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 VBS Mutual Bank, which made headlines last year after it gave South African President Jacob Zuma a loan to reimburse the state for upgrades to his personal home, plans to list on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, its chairman said on Thursday.
* FY 2016 net profit of 58.7 million lira ($15.74 million) versus 51.6 million lira year ago