UPDATE 4-Greece gets credit lifeline, IMF joins bailout
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
BUDAPEST, March 1 The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion offer, it said on its Reuters page.
The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it accepts from banks to channel more liquidity into bank lending and government debt. It accepts the deposits via regular tenders.
The total stock of deposits fell to 800 billion forints after the tender from 875 billion forints a month ago, the bank added. It aims to cut the stock of deposits to 750 billion forints by the end of this month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil
NEW YORK, June 15 Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass on Thursday said he remains short the Chinese yuan despite the country's latest change to the guidance rate, because he believes credit bubble problems are “metastasizing.”