BUDAPEST, March 1 The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion offer, it said on its Reuters page.

The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it accepts from banks to channel more liquidity into bank lending and government debt. It accepts the deposits via regular tenders.

The total stock of deposits fell to 800 billion forints after the tender from 875 billion forints a month ago, the bank added. It aims to cut the stock of deposits to 750 billion forints by the end of this month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)