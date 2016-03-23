* Central bank has launched new monetary easing cycle -deputy governor

* Sees "significant room" for further monetary easing

* Goal is to reach base rate level that is sustainable for long (Adds more comments, detail)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 23 The National Bank of Hungary could reduce its base rate in 15-basis-point steps in a new easing cycle, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday, adding however that this was his personal view while other rate-setters may differ.

On Tuesday the central bank caught most analysts off guard by cutting rates across the board and taking its overnight deposit rate into negative territory as inflation was likely to undershoot its 3 percent medium-term target.

Nagy told reporters that the surprise was "on purpose" and that the bank had "significant room" for further easing. He said an easing cycle consisted of "at least two steps" but would not say how low the base rate could go.

"We have room for manoeuvre, given that the new inflation forecast projects reaching the inflation target only in the first half of 2018. This gives significant room for us to ease," he said.

The bank, the first in Central Europe to apply a negative rate, has sharply lowered its inflation forecast for this year to 0.3 percent from 1.7 percent projected in December and sees price growth averaging just 2.4 percent next year.

Run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the bank has said risks of second-round effects, which result in below-target inflation over a sustained period, have increased.

"Everything pointed in the direction of monetary easing," Nagy told reporters.

He added that the bank resumed cutting rates after an eight-month hiatus as the effectiveness of its other programmes, such as a cheap lending scheme and incentives for local banks to buy government debt, were declining over time.

"Our goal is to reach a base rate level that will be sustainable over a protracted period," Nagy said.

He said the Monetary Council has also decided that its one-week lending rate would be set at 15 basis points above the base rate, which now stands at 1.2 percent. Previously the 1-week repo was 25 basis points above the base rate.

Nagy said banks would have the overnight deposit rate, now -0.05 percent, applied to their excess reserves parked with the central bank as of April 7. In the future, the rate will be zero or the O/N depo rate, whichever is lower.

The central bank could not rule out a further reduction in the overnight deposit rate, he said, adding, however, that rates that were too negative were not efficient. (Editing by Jason Neely)